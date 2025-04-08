Listen to the story

ROXANA — In a competitive girls' soccer matchup on Monday, April 7, 2025, Marquette Catholic secured a 4-0 victory over Roxana at Roxana.

The game showcased strong performances from both teams, but Marquette's offensive efforts proved decisive.

Alex Stephan scored for Marquette Catholic, with an assist from Chloe Roberts. Alex's sister, Maya Stephan, also scored another goal, assisted by Riley Tiemann.

The Explorers' Olivia Noss found the net, also with another assist from Roberts, and Marquette's Izzi Hough capped the scoring with a goal assisted by Ellie Williams.

Marquette Catholic's next game is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8, when they will host Father McGivney Catholic.

Roxana will look to rebound at home on Thursday against Columbia.

Marquette also competes against Breese Mater Dei on Friday.