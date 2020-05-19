Aleksandra Rikic, Graduates from Missouri Valley College With BFA, Art, Magna Cum Laude Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MARSHALL, Mo. - Godfrey's Aleksandra Rikic graduated from Missouri Valley College in Marshall, MO., recently with a BFA, Art, Magna Cum Laude. Article continues after sponsor message Missouri Valley College, located in Marshall, Missouri, conferred 161 degrees for 2020 spring graduates. ABOUT MISSOURI VALLEY COLLEGE Known for its dynamic, richly diverse, and friendly educational environment, Missouri Valley College offers many opportunities to grow in mind, body, and spirit. Grounded in the liberal arts, undergraduate studies empower students to master interdisciplinary skills needed to succeed in a knowledge-based global society. MVC offers over 30 academic programs, study abroad opportunities, extracurricular activities, and a wide variety of sports. Above all, Valley is committed to student success. For more information, call (660) 831-4000 or visit www.moval.edu. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending