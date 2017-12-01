The St. Louis Cardinals made another step in reshaping their roster this evening, trading infielder Aledmys Diaz to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for minor league outfielder J.B. Woodman.

A second round pick of Toronto in 2016, Woodman played 41 games in center, 38 in right, and 8 in left field for Lansing (A) this past season. He also recorded a putout in 0.1 innings at first base.

At the plate, Woodman hit .240 with 87 hits–19 doubles, five triples, and seven home runs. He drove in 45 runs.

Article continues after sponsor message

A left-handed bat and right-handed glove, Woodman will turn 23 years old on December 13th.

Named to the National League All-Star team as a rookie in 2016, Diaz began this past season with St. Louis but was optioned to Memphis the end of June. At the time, Diaz was hitting .260 and lead the Cardinals with 71 hits. He was recalled in September.

The trade creates an additional open spot on the Cardinals 40-man roster, which now stands at 38 players. The team also announced contract tenders for the remainder of the roster that had not already been signed for 2018.

photo credit: Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports