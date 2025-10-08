Aleah Minehart Named Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week
Minehart’s goal helped the Cougars retake the lead and secure victory during an intense matchup on October 5.
EDWARDSVILLE – Senior Aleah Minehart (Kalamazoo, Mich.) from women's soccer has received Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors after her performance against Western Illinois (Oct. 5).
Minehart had the third and final goal to help the Cougars defeat the Leathernecks. Her goal helped SIUE regain the lead at 31:50, evading two defenders in the box and pushing the ball through the left side of the net.
The Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors an SIUE student-athlete who demonstrated excellence in competition.