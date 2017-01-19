ALTON - Alton Mayor Brant Walker said the city has issued building permits for a $1.7 million expansion of the ALDI supermarket, located at 2822 Homer Adams Parkway.

The expansion will increase the size of the supermarket to 18,000 square feet. Walker said the expansion will bring a wider selection of fresh produce, organic produce and other ALDI products. Alton Building and Zoning Director Greg Caffey said the project includes interior and exterior renovation as well as an addition to the north side (back side) of the building. He said the city is not aware of a timetable, but said construction will wrap up as quickly as possible.

ALDI O'Fallon Division Vice President Rob Jeffries said the construction is the store's method of improving the shopping experiences of its customers.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We’re always looking for ways that we can improve our customers’ shopping experience," Jeffries said in an email. "As the Alton store was initially opened in 2005, the remodel allows for us to offer an expanded variety of fresh foods and the full suite of ALDI products to shoppers. We’ve also listened to feedback from customers and the new layout will be easy to navigate, with upgrades such as expanded cooler sections and healthy tips within the produce section."

Jeffries also said the planning is still underway, adding the Alton store will shut down for a few weeks before reopening this spring.

"We will share both the grand reopening and store closure dates once we know more," he said in that email.

The next closest ALDI location is located at 399 Wesley Dr. in Wood River.

More like this: