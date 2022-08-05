Alderwoman, Others, Have Back2 School Book Bag Giveaway At Hellrung Park Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Annual Alton Fourth Ward Annual Book Bag Giveaway is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Hellrung Park in Alton. There will be enough items for 300 children at the book-bag event on a first-come, first-serve basis. The event is sponsored by Brown, community sponsors, and Kennedy Smith. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: "Representatives from area businesses will be there to give our youth items to assist them in being successful in school," she said. "Food will be served. Everything is free." Brown said a speaker from the Alton Middle School and Ameren Illinois will engage the students on the importance of a good education. "As the Alderwoman of the Fourth Ward, I see the need to serve the youth in my ward who are seldom underserved," Brown said. "Giving them the tools necessary to have a quality education is of utmost importance. I, along with other concerned citizens are helping to make this happen." There will be enough items for 300 children at the book-bag event on a first-come, first-serve basis. ALTON - The Annual Alton Fourth Ward Annual Book Bag Giveaway is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Hellrung Park in Alton. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending