GRAFTON - Grafton Alderman Peter Allen has been dedicated to the Village of Grafton for many years, and at the July City Council Meeting, he was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation by Mayor Morrow on behalf of the City Council for his service as a Ward One Alderman.

Allen resigned his position because he and his family are moving to Alton at the end of the month.

“We are grateful for Peter’s service as Alderman, and we want to recognize him for his dedication,” said Mayor Morrow. “Peter and I have something in common; we are both Gulf War Vets.” Allen served in the Navy during the Gulf War and has served as the Alderman oversight on the Grafton Veteran’s Committee.

Allen said he was humbled by the presentation at Council.

“I want to thank the Council for this certificate," he said. "It was my honor to serve under two administrations, Mayor Eberlin and Mayor Morrow.”

Allen went on to say that he will still be active in Grafton at the Loading Dock and will still work with the Grafton Veterans on the committee. Attending the ceremony with Peter were his wife, Gina, their children, his sister Betsy and his parents, Ben and Trudy Allen.

David Hand was nominated by Mayor Morrow to replace Allen as Ward One Alderman and he was unanimously approved by a vote of the City Council.

“David comes to fill the position with a wealth of experience. He and his wife, Cyndi, are active in the community, attend all the Council meetings, and are well known in Ward One as people who care,” Mayor Morrow said.

The Grafton City Council meeting is held on the third Tuesday of every month at 7:00 p.m. in City Hall. All council meetings are open to the public, broadcast live and are archived on YouTube

Photos provided by Dave Sanford, City Photographer.

