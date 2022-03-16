WOOD RIVER - Robert R. Kopp, 33, of the first block of Carroll Wood Drive, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He allegedly possessed less than 15 grams of fentanyl on March 11. The charge was filed on March 14. Bail was set at $30,000.

EAST ALTON - Neal L. Proffer, 31, of Hillsboro, was charged with forgery.

He allegedly delivered a fake $50 to an employee of Jimmy John’s, 1203 E. Edwardsville Road. Bail was set at $15,000. The alleged crime was committed on Feb. 22. Proffer was charged on March 15.

WOOD RIVER - Isaiah Thurmond, 25, of Granite City, was charged with criminal trespass to a residence, criminal damage to property, and obstruction of identification.

He allegedly broke into a home in the 500 block of Colonial Drive while the resident was present. Thurmond is accused of damaging an exterior door frame. Because of the value of the damage, that charge is a misdemeanor.

A charging document also claims he furnished false identification, also a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $15,000.

HARTFORD - Sylvester J. Mull, 33, of the 100 block of Maple Street, Hartford, was charged with unlawful failure to register as a sex offender.

He allegedly failed to register with the Hartford police chief after a change of address. Bail was set at $30,000.The charge was filed on Feb. 15.

GLEN CARBON - Damian M. Moore, 24, of the 800 block of East Airline Drive, East Alton, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence.

He allegedly drove a Jeep Renegade while under the influence of alcohol after having been convicted of a similar offense on Dec. 20, 2018. He was also charged with misdemeanor battery for allegedly hitting a man in the arm and spitting on him.

Bail was set at $45,000. The alleged offenses occurred on March 11.

SOUTH ROXANA - Vincent E. Sanders, 52, of the 100 block of Brown Street, Edwardsville, was charged with felony domestic battery.

He allegedly hit a minor in the head after having been convicted of aggravated domestic battery on Aug. 23, 2021. Bail was set at $15,000. The alleged offense was March 7. Sanders was charged on March 15.

WOOD RIVER - Lacey A. Rives, 35, of the 200 block of North Maple Street, Roxana, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

She allegedly possessed less than 15 grams of fentanyl on March 11. The charge was filed on March 14. Bail was set at $30,000.

