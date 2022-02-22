ALTON - Mac’s on 4th, a convenience store next door to Mac’s Timeout in Alton, has launched an alcohol delivery service for the Alton/Godfrey area. A wide selection of beers, hard seltzers, wines, and liquors is now available through Mac’s on 4th’s DoorDash page.

Rob Lenhardt, manager of Mac’s on 4th, said the service allows Mac’s to fill in a gap that exists with other convenience stores’ alcohol delivery.

“The only other place you can get beer delivered is Casey’s General Stores, but they don’t have a wine and liquor selection, so you only can get beer,” Lenhardt said. “[Mac’s on 4th] is kind of the only place in town you can get wine, liquor, and beer [delivered] … We actually have a pretty good selection for what it is of wine and liquor as well.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Last spring, an Illinois bill was signed into law allowing third parties like DoorDash to deliver alcohol, an extension of a temporary measure passed at the start of the pandemic. Mac’s on 4th has been working on this alcohol delivery service ever since - the process of photographing over 250 alcohol selections and getting them approved by DoorDash took quite a while.

Lenhardt said he expects the service to “take off” - not just because of DoorDash’s pandemic-driven success, but also to help prevent drunk driving in the area.

“For the general public, if they were out day drinking or they’re already drinking at home and they’re half-drunk, they don’t want to go out to the store and pick up more beer,” Lenhardt said. “So the convenience of just doing it from your phone and it showing up a half-hour later is pretty convenient - and you know, it’d probably save a lot of time and money and trouble in the long run for a lot of people.”

Prices and delivery times will vary, so check Mac’s on 4th’s DoorDash page or find Mac’s in the DoorDash app under the “Convenience” category.

More like this: