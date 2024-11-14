ALTON - Alaysia Hendricks is only a freshman at Alton High School, but she is already turning heads for her hard work.

For her accomplishments, Alaysia Hendricks is a Hayner Public Library District Student of the Month for Alton High School.

Hendricks has been recognized as an impressive student with a strong attendance record. Despite only just starting at Alton High School, she has made a name for herself as someone who can always be counted on to do the right thing.

Hendricks has been a member of Talent Search for four years. This program recognizes students who have a high potential of succeeding in higher education. With the support of Talent Search, she hopes to continue her education after high school.

Her dedication and passion for her goals have helped Hendricks succeed, and others have noticed. She is often awarded for her academic achievements.

“In eighth grade I got an award for Educational Excellence,” she said.

When she isn’t busy with schoolwork or extracurriculars, Hendricks loves to dance and shop. She also spends a lot of time with her family, including playing with her baby sister.

Hendricks has a bright future ahead. Though she has some time before she has to make any final decisions, she already knows that she wants to attend a Historically Black College or University to major in business administration.

Congratulations to Alaysia for this recognition by Alton High School and the Hayner Public Library District!

