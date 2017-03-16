EDWARDSVILLE - St. Louis entertainer Alan Ox is the featured artist for Lovejoy Library’s “Night in the Stacks” annual fundraiser Saturday, May 13, at 6 p.m. on the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus.

Ox will be performing songs of Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Nat King Cole in classic crooner style. The 1818 Chop House will provide dinner with a cash bar. A silent auction will include items from performers of the Mississippi River Festival and will be available on Lovejoy’s first floor.

Individual tickets are $55, and seating is limited. Tables of 8 are available for $800. Learn more about the event, view the auction catalogue and obtain tickets online at siue.edu/lovejoylibrary. Parking is free in Lot A.

Revenue from the event will support Lovejoy Library’s collection development.

For more information, contact Jeff Brown, director of development for Library and Information Services, at jefbrow@siue.edu or 618-650-2714.

The SIUE Library and Information Services (LIS) consistently strives for new and inventive ways to deliver information to students, faculty and the community. LIS is home to Lovejoy Library, the heart of the University. The library provides SIUE faculty and students the information required for their academic pursuits that result in improving our communities. LIS faculty and staff nurture SIUE students’ scholarship with resources that support the collaboration and innovative thinking needed to succeed in the global marketplace.

