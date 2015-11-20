Chairman Alan Dunstan this week officially announced his candidacy for chairman of the Madison County Board, citing the desire to continue effective, efficient management of Madison County and to continue leading on critical regional issues that impact residents.

"It has been a privilege to serve the people of Madison County, and every day I work to do what is right and what is best for them,” stated Dunstan. “I continually work to earn the trust of the people by ensuring Madison County is the best, most efficiently managed county in the State of Illinois.”

Citing his past accomplishments and priorities for a next term, the chairman continues to be a driving force in the advancement of critical regional issues that protect the lives of county residents and businesses, including major investments in public safety programs, job creation and the quality of life offered in Madison County.

”I have worked to keep the county in sound financial condition, ensuring the county is debt-free and operates with a balanced budget.” Dunstan said. Under Dunstan’s leadership, Madison County has streamlined county government, reducing the size of its workforce by more than 300 employees since he became chairman. “Madison County is not immune to the same economic factors which impact our citizens. And like our citizens, we have made tough financial decisions while still reducing the County’s reliance on property taxes. In 2016, Madison County Government will levy less property tax than it did four years ago.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The chairman said he is particularly proud of his working relationship with the Democrats and Republicans on the Madison County Board. “As chairman, it is my responsibility to work in a bipartisan manner with every elected official, to find common ground. The leaders of our state and federal governments could learn something from how Madison County works together.”

As Madison County chairman, Dunstan led the effort to rehabilitate the Metro East levee system which protects significant portions of the county from potentially catastrophic events. The chairman also implemented many public safety improvements that enhance the capability of emergency responders, including the development of a state-of-the-art Emergency Response Center, upgrades to the 911 Emergency Telephone and regional radio communications systems, and the development of a computer-aided dispatch and records management system which enables police and fire departments to efficiently share information and respond faster to emergencies.

“There is no higher priority to me than the safety of the men, women and children of Madison County,” Dunstan stated. “Under my leadership, the county has done everything possible to ensure the men and women who serve in our police and fire departments, as well as every other emergency responder, have the technology, equipment and support to do their jobs and protect our citizens.”

Promoting economic development and creating jobs for county residents has and continues to be a key priority for Dunstan. The chairman played a key role in Madison County’s becoming the Midwest’s premier, state-of-the-art intermodal transportation hub, creating more than 5,000 new jobs. He has also been a leading advocate of the new St. Louis Gateway Regional Freight District and was recognized by the Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois for his efforts in its creation.

“My record on fiscal management, enhancing public safety, economic development and job creation speaks for itself,” stated Dunstan. “Madison County has firmly moved into the 21st century and our future is bright.”

More like this: