EDWARDSVILLE - What happens when a group of women show up in the same place at the same time and in the same outfit? Find out when Five Women Wearing the Same Dress by Alan Ball opens at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Dunham Hall Theater.

The comic production runs from 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15-Saturday, Feb. 18. The matinee show is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. Peter Cocuzza, professor of performance in SIUE’s Department of Theater & Dance, is the director.

During an ostentatious wedding reception at a Knoxville, Tenn., estate, five reluctant, identically clad bridesmaids hide out in an upstairs bedroom. Each has her own reason to avoid the proceedings. The characters are Frances, a painfully sweet but sheltered fundamentalist; Mindy, a cheerful, wise-cracking lesbian sister of the groom; Georgeanne, whose heartbreak over her own failed marriage triggers outrageous behavior; Meredith, the bride's younger sister whose precocious rebelliousness masks a dark secret; and Trisha, a jaded beauty whose die-hard cynicism about men is called into question when she meets a charming bad-boy usher.

As the afternoon wears on, these different women discover a common bond in this wickedly funny, irreverent and touching celebration of women's spirit.

Article continues after sponsor message

General admission is $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and others (non-SIUE students with valid school identification, SIUE retirees, alumni, faculty and staff). Discounted tickets are available for groups of 10 or more.

For tickets, contact the Theater & Dance Box Office at 650-2774 or toll free at 888-328-5168, extension 2774.

The creative team includes Scott Schoonover, scenic and costume design; Valerie Goldston, lighting design; Connor Jones, sound design; Roger Speidel, technical director; Kate Slovinski, props design; and, Adrienne Brammeier, stage manager. The cast includes SIUE students Monica Buschor, Hannah Warntjes, Taylor Kelly, Kayla Bush, Emily Schneider and Ryan Engelman.

SIUE’s Department of Theater & Dance presents four plays and one dance concert during its October-April main season. All productions are open to the community at large. The Department of Theater & Dance is part of the College of Arts and Sciences.

For more information, visit siue.edu/artsandsciences/theater or email theater-tickets@siue.edu.