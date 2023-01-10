ALTON - Al Womack, the long-time head of the Alton Boys and Girls Club, has made a decision to run for the Alton School Board in the upcoming spring election.

Womack said he is running for school board because he wants to make a difference.

“I am just excited about the opportunity to be part of the school board,” he said. “I am passionate about education and the process for our students. I want to be at the table to show educators and students I am here to help support our educators and students.”

Womack said there is nothing personal about his decision with other board members, but he added that he knew vacancies were going to happen.

“I think it is a no-brainer I pursue this opportunity to be an advocate for students and education. I received my education from the Alton School District and I want to be part of the system to make sure our kids get the quality of education they need and deserve.”

Womack has been with the Boys and Girls Club in Alton for more than two decades. He said the Alton system really prepared him for college. Womack was an outstanding athlete and played football at the Central State University of Ohio. He was the co-captain of the team and his squad did capture a national championship while he was there.

He has been recognized with an abundance of honors while the executive director of the Alton Boys and Girls Club.

Womack said his work with the Boys and Girls Club definitely connects with the schools and academics and he thinks he will have a strong perspective to be on the board.

