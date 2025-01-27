KANSAS CITY - Former Edwardsville and Iowa star defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa played in another American Football Conference championship game for his team, the Buffalo Bills, and performed well, but the Chiefs again defeated the Bills, this year 32-29, to advance to Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025, at Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans.

Epenesa is a fifth-year player for Buffalo.

This season was another stellar one for Epenesa. He played in all 17 regular season games, starting in 13, and had 23 tackles, 20 of them solo, and assisted on 16 others, and also had six sacks, scoring his first career safety during the season.

In his five-year career with the Bills, Epenesa has played in 75 games, making 17 starts, and has made 64 tackles, 58 solo, with 39 assists. He's also recorded 21.5 sacks, with one safety and two interceptions, one for a touchdown. He was a second-round pick of the Bills in 2020, and this season, helped Buffalo to a 13-4 record and the AFC North Division championship, earning the number two seed in the AFC playoffs.

