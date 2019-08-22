DES MOINES, IOWA - Former Edwardsville football standout A.J. Epenesa, who plays defensive end for the University of Iowa, gained another honor when he was named a preseason All-American by the Associated Press.

In addition, Epenesa was named to the watch list for the Ted Hendricks Award for the nation’s best defensive end.

It’s the fourth preseason honor for Epenesa, who was previously named preseason All-American by Sports Illustrated magazine, Athlon Publications, who publishes a very highly-respected series of preseason yearbooks for major sports across the country, and CollegeFootballNews.com.

Epenesa, who graduated from Edwardsville High in 2017, was previously named first team All-Big Ten conference, and is also on the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski, Chuck Bednarik and Lott IMPACT awards.

Epenesa was the Big Ten leader in sacks last season, and was also second in forced fumbles. He was fourth in tackles for losses in the conference as well.

Epenesa, a junior for the Hawkeyes, is expected to be among the starters when Iowa opens its 2019 season at Kinnick Stadium Aug. 31 against Miami University of Oxford, Ohio.

