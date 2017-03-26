EDWARDSVILLE – A.J. Epenesa opened his final track and field season with Edwardsville in fine fashion Friday.

Epenesa, who only began practicing with the Tiger track team two days prior to Friday's Southwestern Illinois Relays at the Winston Brown Track and Field Complex at Edwardsville High following the end of the Tiger basketball season, stepped into the discus throw ring in competition for the first time this year – and uncorked a 190-foot throw to win the event.

Epenesa and teammate Bruce Wachowski finished 1-2 in the discus and the shot put at the meet, Wachowski throwing the discus 165-8; Epenesa took the shot put with a toss of 53-1 and Wachowski following with a 51-5 throw.

“It was pretty cool,” Epenesa said of his first throw of the season. “We've only had a few days of practice and we're just picking up where we left off (from last season). We practice hard, so this is the result of our practice; it felt just like every other throw. There was a lot of wind today, so you never know.

“It was a good day for shot put and discus.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Epenesa was also happy for Wachowski. “I'm happy for Bruce,” Epenesa said. “Bruce came out and busted out some major throws today, so I'm happy for him. The team as a whole is doing really well today.”

Epenesa's goals for the track season are simple: “Just keep trying to PR, keep working every meet and keep trying to better myself every meet,” the defending state Class 3A discus throw champion said, with the ultimate goal getting back to O'Brien Stadium at Eastern Illinois in Charleston for the state track meet Memorial Day weekend. “To get back to Charleston on the blue track and get some good throws in,” Epenesa said about getting back to state.

Epenesa's senior year has been one of major success with the Tigers reaching the IHSA Class 8A football quarterfinals and EHS reaching the IHSA Class 4A basketball super-sectional; capping off his senior year and high school career with a successful team track season would mean much to him.

“My senior year has been nothing but successful for football and basketball and track's on its way to some major success,” Epenesa said. “If we do our work each and every day and come ready to work and get better, we can have big smiles on our faces at the end of the season.”

More like this: