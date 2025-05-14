ALTON - In honor of Seth Kimbro’s birthday, community members are invited to a “Battle for Kimbro” airsoft memorial game complete with prizes, raffles, food and more.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, 2025, Bing Field Paintball and Airsoft Park will host “Battle for Kimbro” to honor Seth and share his story while raising money for Cognitive FX in Utah. Community members can come out and enjoy the day.

“I feel like this is a good way to give a shoutout to him for a very good happy birthday from Earth to Heaven,” said Laura Kimbro, Seth’s mother. “That’s just what we’re hoping to do this weekend, and really give awareness and help people.”

Seth lost his life to suicide following a traumatic brain injury. In the years since his death, Laura has made it her mission to educate people about the link between traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) and post-concussion syndrome depression.

Laura explained that Seth started playing airsoft in his tweens, and he “met his band of brothers” at Bing Field. This is the fourth annual “Battle for Kimbro” game in his memory.



“Doing these things, we help raise awareness for his voice,” Laura said. “Let’s just get together, get it out there for a great cause, because he should be here.”

In addition to the game, there will be raffles, a 50/50 drawing, food and more. Proceeds from the memorial game and the raffles will go to Cognitive FX in Utah, a medical clinic that works with individuals with TBIs.

Article continues after sponsor message

The money raised also helps the Kimbro family maintain a local billboard featuring Seth’s picture and the 988 crisis hotline number. Laura hopes the billboard speaks to people who need that phone number.

In the past few years, Laura published the book “Giving Light to Darkness” to share Seth’s story. She has donated hundreds of copies to medical clinics across the region to spread awareness about post-concussion syndrome depression.

“What we raise, we give back,” she said. “We give it back to help as much as we can where it’s needed to go. Seth’s posters are now at the doctor’s offices and the medical clinic. I’ve donated books to the medical clinics so they can give them to their patients, because I always think in my own mother’s heart what a difference that would have made to our family to see a book to open our eyes to just how devastating traumatic brain injuries are.”

As the Kimbros mark Seth’s birthday with the “Battle for Kimbro” event, Laura hopes Seth’s story educates others. She noted that many people have already reached out to her for Seth’s birthday this year.

“It does show you how Seth was in our community and how much he was loved and is loved,” she said. “We advocate very loudly just to help others and families to understand you’re not alone.”’

To learn more about the “Battle for Kimbro” event, including how to get involved, visit the official Facebook page. For more information about post-concussion syndrome depression or to order your copy of “Giving Light to Darkness” by Laura Kimbro, visit SethKimbro.com.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

More like this: