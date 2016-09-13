EAST ALTON - The St. Louis Regional Airport Annual Open House, held the last weekend in September, gets bigger every year. This year’s event features the Home Builder’s Association (HBA) Fall Home Show, the Wings & Wheels Annual Car Show, radio controlled planes, and a visit from the 1929 Ford Tri-Motor - America’s first mass-produced airliner. There are different events each day so watch the schedule closely.

Ride the Ford Tri-Motor – Sept. 22-25, 2016

All weekend EAA Chapter 864 will be hosting the three-engine Ford plane often called the “Tin Goose” and selling rides for people who want to experience the world’s first luxury airliner, Roaring 20’s style.

HBA Home Show – 9-4 Sat. Sept. 24

A new event being held Saturday-only is the Southwestern Illinois Fall Home Builder’s Association Home Show featuring the newest home products and techniques. Booths around the circle in front of the control tower will showcase local home improvement professionals and vendors who specialize in basement remodeling, decks & patios, foundation repair, outdoor living space, and much more.

Wing & Wheels Car Show 9-2 Sat. Sept. 24

The region’s big car show is back Saturday-only. Coordinated by the Bethalto Jaycees, this year’s event will feature new technology, antique autos, hot rods, custom cars and motorcycles. Last year entries came from 5 states. Registration for the car show begins at 8 am and the event runs from 9 to 2.

Radio Controlled Airplanes 9-2 Sat. Sept. 24

The East Side RC Club will once again showcase the latest radio-controlled model airplanes and helicopters. While there is no air show at the St. Louis Regional Airport open house, kids of all ages will be fascinated by the RC aerial acrobatics.

Make-a-Wish Bounce House, Food & Fun 9-2 Sat. Sept. 24

Food and drink will be on sale and families are welcome to bring picnic baskets. There will be activities for kids including a Bounce House from 9-2 on Saturday sponsored by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The patio at the High-Flyers Grille is also a great place to dine and catch all the action.

Free Flights for Kids 9-2 Sun. Sept. 25

Although the cars and display planes will be gone on Sunday, September 25, kids age 8-17 can return with their parents for free flights sponsored by the EAA Chapter 864 Young Eagles. Advance registration is encouraged for the free flights and kids can sign up Saturday during the Fly In. Horses from the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary in Alhambra will be available to view and pet as well.

Free parking and admission every day

Admission and parking for the event are completely free. There is plenty of free parking located just off of Hwy. 111 directly in front of the Airport. A map and event details are available at www.stlouisregional.com.

Tri-Motor Advance ticket discount

Tickets for the 1929 Ford Tri-Motor can be purchased for a discount price of $70 for adult and $50 for kids at http://www.eaa.org/en/eaa/flight-experiences/fly-the-ford-eaa-ford-tri-motor-airplane-tour/ford-tri-motor-tour-stops. Adult tickets will be $75.00 the day of the event.

