EAST ALTON - Airline Care Clinic is offering affordable back-to-school and sports physicals.

Nurse practitioner Elizabeth “Betsy” Dykeman understands that summer is a busy time, and the back-to-school season can get expensive as families purchase school supplies and clothing for their kids. That’s why she is offering $40 physicals to fulfill the back-to-school and sports requirements so kids can return to the classroom healthy and ready to learn.

“It makes me really happy to do it,” Dykeman said.

From July until September, Dykeman will offer special $40 back-to-school and sports physicals. You can bring the necessary paperwork to Airline Care Clinic, or the clinic can provide the paperwork you need to fulfill the back-to-school and sports requirements.

Airline Care Clinic currently accepts Medicaid, Medicare and cash. Dykeman noted that most urgent cares or other clinics charge between $65–100 for these physicals. Her goal is to provide an affordable alternative, so families can stay out of the urgent cares and emergency rooms and still get the care they need.

“I’m just trying to help out,” she said. “There are just so many people that fall through the cracks. They charge a lot of money for sports physicals and Department of Transportation physicals, and then there’s people that can’t get into their primary care provider for an earache or sore throat or sinus infection. I’m here to provide that.”

Located at 33 East Airline Drive in East Alton, Airline Care Clinic offers walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 6–9 p.m. on Sundays. You can also call Dykeman at (618) 908-8602 to schedule an appointment.

Dykeman noted that she currently does not offer immunizations, but families can stop by the Health Department to get the vaccines they need.

She hopes people come by Airline Care Clinic to receive care year-round. She believes her $40 back-to-school special for school and sports physicals is especially helpful for busy families, and she encourages caregivers to bring their children in and take care of their healthcare needs so they can enjoy the summer and back-to-school season without the stress.

“I know a lot of people wait until the last minute to get them done, so I’m hoping to help out on that front,” she added.

For more information about Airline Care Clinic, including to schedule an appointment, contact Dykeman at (618) 908-8602 or visit the official website at AirlineCareClinic.com.

