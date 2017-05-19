ALTON - Another big act for the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater Summer Concert Series was announced on the Alton Ampitheater Facebook page today.

An Evening with Air Supply will take place on July 23, 2017, at the Liberty Bank Amphitheater. Doors open at 6 p.m. and show begins at 7 p.m.

Graham Russell & Russell Hitchcock met on May 12, 1975, the first day of rehearsals for "Jesus Christ Superstar" in Sydney, Australia; they became instant friends with their common love for The Beatles and, of course, singing.

After they wrote a single in one afternoon that shot to number one on the national charts, Air Supply was born. The trademark sound of Russell Hitchcock's soaring tenor voice and Graham Russell's simple yet majestic songs created a unique sound that would forever be known as Air Supply.

Better Than Ezra was announced earlier this week as another group to perform. The Better Than Ezra concert will be presented by 105.7 The Point and is slated for 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5.

GA (General Admission) tickets provide entry to the concert and seating on the general admission lawn area.

Premium ticket includes entry to concert, assigned seating in the VIP area (or standing depending on the show) and access to VIP tent on the side of the stage with private concession booth.

VIP ticket includes entry to concert, assigned seating in the VIP area (or standing depending on the show), reserved parking, and access to VIP tent on the side of the stage with private concession booth.

Lost in Love VIP Experience (LILVIP) ticket includes:

entry to concert

assigned seating in the VIP area (first 12 rows )

reserved parking

access to VIP tent on the side of the stage with private concession booth

Invitation to sound check with Meet & Greet to follow for photo opportunities with Air Supply

Exclusively VIP Swag Bag includes:

One (1) Kodak archival metallic signed 8x10 photo

One (1) Lapel Pin

One (1) T-Shirt

One (1) Commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard

For tickets or more information, please click here.