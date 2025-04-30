GRANITE CITY — Air Methods has provided an update on the condition of its ARCH 1 team involved in an incident near the Hartford Fire Station on Monday, April 28, 2025.

Air Methods is a med-evac support group that assists at the scene of a serious accident or the moment a life-threatening illness strikes.

The business partners with EMS personnel and hospitals to solve the challenges of patient logistics and save lives.

Two of the three Air Methods crew members aboard have been discharged from the hospital, while one remains hospitalized in stable condition and is "making progress," Air Methods said in an update.

The crash took place during training exercises with the Hartford Fire Department.

The company emphasized its commitment to supporting the affected teammates through their recovery and expressed gratitude for the ongoing thoughts and prayers from the community.

Details about the nature of the incident have not been released.

