ALTON - The First Annual Alton High School Mattress Fundraiser is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Alton High School Cafeteria.

The beds and pillows available include name brands Simmons, Beautyrest and all sizes are available on firm, pillow-top, orthopedic, latex, gel or memory foam sets. All mattresses are brand new with full factory warranties. There will be layaway and delivery options available. The beds are available with cash, check and credit card.

Customers can save up to 50 percent off retail prices. The twin beds are available for as low as $199, full beds from $249, queen from $299 and King/California King from $499.

"This is a very popular fundraiser in other parts of the country," Alton High School head baseball coach Todd Haug said. "I think people will be very surprised about the quality of the products at this event and like many new events, it will gain steam as the word gets out. It is a really unique event in the River Bend area."

E-mail jloomis@customfundraisingsolutions.com for more information. Proceeds benefit Redbird choirs and baseball.

