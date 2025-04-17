Over the past four years, Seana Grey, an Alton High School senior, has worked hard to challenge herself academically and grow as a student and a leader. Seana is an Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Student of the Month for April 2025.

She is proud to have been recognized as an Illinois State Scholar, a Silver Medallion recipient, a Platinum Alpha Award winner, and an AP Scholar. She is also honored to be a member of the National Honor Society and to serve as Vice President of Mu Alpha Theta, an honors math club.

Beyond academics, Seana has been fortunate to take part in several extracurricular activities at Alton High School that have brought her joy and helped shape who she is. She has loved being part of the Marching 100, Biology Club, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She also serves as treasurer of the Alton High School HOSA chapter (Health Occupations Students of America), sergeant-at-arms for the Student Council, and as a senior representative for Alton High School on the RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee.

Through these opportunities—especially with the National Honor Society and the RiverBend Growth Association—Seana had the privilege of volunteering with many organizations in the community. With the NHS, she has partnered with Team Honduras, the school district, and The Salvation Army, where she regularly volunteers with their After School Program, Music School, Angel Tree, and Red Kettle Campaign. As part of the RiverBend Growth Association, she has also had the meaningful experience of volunteering at a different nonprofit each month for the past two years, alongside other student leaders from the area.

Looking ahead, she plans to attend Olivet Nazarene University this fall as a member of their honors program. She’ll be majoring in biology on the pre-medicine track, with the goal of attending medical school and specializing in pediatrics.

