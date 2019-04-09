ALTON - The Alton High Class of 1973 dedicated a commemorative bench at Alton Middle School (site of the former high school) on Saturday, April 6.

The dedication included a short speech and an opportunity to share memories. The group then adjourned to Tony’s in Alton to continue sharing those memories and recollections.

The AHS Class of 1973 held its 45th reunion in September 2018 and visited their former campus at that time. During the tour, they decided to raise funds to place a bench on campus in celebration of their time on the campus.

Janet Long Brehm, of the Alton High School Class of 1973, said the class collected funds and wanted to donate a bench to the old campus “to leave a little something with love on campus to all of our memories.”

About 20-25 people showed up and it was a great time for unveiling the bench and sharing memories, she said, summing up the event.

