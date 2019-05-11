ALTON — The Alton High School Career and Technical Education Department is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2019 Student of the Year Awards:

Students of the Year

Cali Giertz Accounting 1 HC Mackenzie Giertz Accounting 1 HC Jacob Lombardi Accounting 1 HC Braden Schrimpf Accounting 1 HC Stephanie Oliver Accounting 2 HC Josie Sands Accounting 2 HC Will Allred Advanced Multimedia Samuel Brown Broadcasting Rachel Holmes Broadcasting Cassie Havis Early Childhood Education 1 Samantha Robertson Early Childhood Education 2 Lucia Mattea Foods and Nutrition Katie Powers FCS Communications Erin Hillery Advanced Photography Kaylee Pollard Graphics Communication 1 Sophia Smith Graphics Communication 1 Jacquelyn Buettner Graphic Communications 2 Mary Curvey Graphic Communications 2 Adam Cooke Agriculture Mechanization Matt Engdale Automotive Tech Lucas Tankersley Architecture Joe Patridge CAD Logan Smeltzer Advanced Woods Dominick Smith Construction Trades Tyler Bounds Welding Jackie Copeland Welding Jalen Abel Cooperative Work Training Tyler Burdick Cooperative Work Training Jared Cochran Cooperative Work Training.

Scholarship Recipients

Along with the Student of the Year Awards, the following recipients received scholarships.

Rachel Holmes received the CTE Department Scholarship and Robi Dublo, Gabriel Hensley, and Jessica Davison received the Dr. Martha Price-Darr Scholarship.

The AHS CTE Student of the Year Awards promote merit in Career and Technical Education by recognizing individuals who have made extraordinary effort in CTE programs that exemplify the highest standards of the program. Award winners serve as inspirational leaders to future students and they embody the core values of the program.

