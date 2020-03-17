ALTON - Ahmad Chapman, a senior at Alton High School, is described as a most outstanding student and a role model for all AHS students.

Ahmad is always willing to help students and staff whenever he is needed. He is proud to be a member of Quill & Scroll which is an international high school journalism honor society that recognizes and encourages both individual and group achievements in scholastic journalism. Ahmad is also a part of the Tatler (yearbook) staff, and Redbird Nest which is a club designed to support athletic teams and instill school spirit among all students and all sports. He recently won an award in journalism through the Redbird Word (AHS newsletter).

Ahmad also is very talented in radio and broadcast. He loves broadcasting school announcements for Alton High School. Ahmad is an “unsung hero.”

