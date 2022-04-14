GREENVILLE – An agreement between Greenville University and The Salvation Army gives affiliates of The Salvation Army and their family members priority access to the Panther Scholarship.

The $19,500 GU-sponsored Panther Scholarship is a character and service-based leadership scholarship awarded to students who strive to exhibit the qualities of a person of character with a mindset to serve others.

“Greenville University and The Salvation Army are very like-minded,” says Victoria Clark, GU’s chief enrollment officer. “Every interaction we have had with The Salvation Army shows us that they embody our mission of character and service.”

Now available for the fall 2022 semester, affiliates of The Salvation Army receive priority access to the Panther Scholarship. Students must gain acceptance from GU and submit a scholarship application prior to the application deadline. Any student applying must be a degree-seeking student, live on campus, and be enrolled full-time (minimum of 12 credit hours per semester). This scholarship cannot be combined with other GU merit-based financial aid offerings.

Article continues after sponsor message

There is limited space in this program and all interested students are encouraged to begin the admissions application as soon as possible.

For more information, contact Deedra Mager at (618) 664-7138 or email deedra.mager@greenville.edu.

Greenville University also recently finalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Regional Office of Education #40 which serves Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, and Macoupin Counties. The agreement gives employees of the ROE #40 region and their family members a discount on all of GU’s online coursework.

Any business or organization interested in offering the benefit of reduced tuition for GU’s online classes to its employees may contact Shaila Wong at shaila.wong@greenville.edu.

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,100 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Visit www.greenville.edu.

More like this: