CAROL STREAM - The Artistic Gymnastics Institute (AGI) Level 3 Team took home first place this weekend at the 2016 Legacy Elite Winter Classic Invitational scoring 113.175 over Huntley Gymnastics Academy who posted a 110.375. AGI was also the weekend’s highest-scoring Level 3 team of all sessions, outscoring Power In Motion Gymnastics (112.425) and host gym Legacy Elite Gymnastics, LLC (110.375).

In the Jr A age group, Moreah Fajerski (37.4 AA), Madison Aldrich (37.1 AA) swept up the Gold and Silver in the All Around Competition. In individual events, Fajerski took first in Vault and Uneven Bars with scores of 9.35 and 9.375 respectively. Aldrich took first on Floor Exercise with a 9.575.

In the Child B age group, Maya Taylor (37.525 AA), Reese Hampton (37.3 AA) and Claire Crouch (37.15 AA) took Gold, Silver, and Bronze in the All Around Competition. In the individual events, Taylor took first place on Uneven Bars with a 9.45 and 1st on Floor with a huge 9.7. Hampton and Crouch tied for 1st place on Beam both scoring a 9.425.

In the Child A age group, AGI’s youngest competitor, Addison Bugger, took first place on Vault with a 9.3.

This single competition has ranked AGI’s Level 3 Team 16th on the ‘2016 America’s Top 100 Level 3 All-Around Team Scores’ List with Fajerski, Hampton, Aldrich, Taylor and Crouch making their way onto the list of the America’s Top 100 Level 3 Gymnasts.

“These athletes spent the last six months in the gym training to be champions. Their hard work paid off. I am so proud of my Mini-Magnificent 6 for doing their part in putting AGI on the map as one of the best private clubs in the state, region and nation! I look forward to seeing what the future holds for this bunch! No doubt they will head back into the gym on Monday working harder than ever!” – Amanda Leigh Sciandra, Head Coach/Owner

Next weekend, AGI’s Teams head to Des Moines, IA – the home of Shawn Johnson and Gabrielle Douglas, to take on teams from all over the US at the Chow’s Winter Classic Invitational.

The Artistic Gymnastics Institute, LLC is Edwardsville’s newest gymnastics training facility and only dedicated Elite Developmental Program in the area. AGI also holds year-round programs for Girls and Boys recreational gymnastics, Preschool Gymnastics, and Cheer Tumbling and offers Open Gym for members and non-members alike. For more information, check us out at www.agi-stl.com.

