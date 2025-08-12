WOOD RIVER — Abby Lou, a 13-year-old rescue dog who was found malnourished and abused eight years ago and rescued by an area family, now faces a critical health challenge. Kayla Stanton, Abby Lou’s owner, has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise $1,000 for urgent surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in Abby Lou’s back left leg.

The injury has left Abby Lou unable to walk, requiring her family to carry her for basic needs such as bathroom trips and feeding. Stanton described Abby Lou as still spirited despite her age, saying she “thinks she’s a spry young pup.” The surgery is considered necessary to alleviate Abby Lou’s pain and improve her mobility.

Stanton said the family’s financial situation has been strained due to rising living costs, making the unexpected veterinary expense difficult to cover. “We are asking please for our Abby Lou-Lou, help us achieve our goal to get the procedure she needs to be healed,” Stanton said.

Abby Lou was found roaming the streets years ago by Stanton’s oldest son. At the time, she was furless and skinny, and it was confirmed by a veterinarian that she had been repeatedly used for breeding and abused. Since then, the family has welcomed Abby Lou into their home and hearts, considering her part of the family.

The fundraiser aims to provide Abby Lou with the care needed to enjoy her remaining years comfortably. Donations can be made through the GoFundMe page titled “Abby Lou’s Urgent ACL Surgery Fundraiser.”