MADISON COUNTY — Antonio M. Shaw, a 19-year-old from East Alton, has been charged with felony offenses in connection with a robbery incident that occurred on Jan. 12, 2025, in Wood River.

The charges against Shaw include Aggravated Robbery, Robbery, and Theft, according to Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine and the Wood River Police Department.

The incident took place around 5:25 p.m. in the 600 block of Whitelaw Avenue, where two individuals were meeting a third person for a property exchange arranged through social media.

Upon arrival, the victims were confronted by three individuals who forcibly took the property and fled the scene on foot. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

Shaw was taken into custody shortly after the robbery, thanks to the coordinated efforts of Wood River Police Officers. Two other suspects, both juveniles, are being referred to juvenile court for their involvement in the crime.

The investigation received assistance from several neighboring law enforcement agencies, including East Alton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, and the Alton Police Department K-9 Unit.

Chief Wells of the Wood River Police Department praised the swift response of the officers and the collaboration with other agencies, stating, “This case demonstrates the effectiveness of cooperation among law enforcement, and we will continue to work together to keep our community safe.”

In light of the incident, the Wood River Police Department advises individuals conducting transactions or exchanges arranged via social media to use safe public locations, such as the parking lot or lobby of the Wood River Police Department, to ensure their safety.

As the case progresses, it is important to note that the presumption of innocence remains a fundamental principle of the legal system. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and the prosecution is responsible for establishing the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

