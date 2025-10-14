MOUNT OLIVE — Chad P. Madeline, 43, of Mount Olive, was charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and violation of an order of protection.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to the charging documents, Madeline allegedly struck the victim in the head with a chain wrapped around his fist on September 13, 2025. He was also charged with violating an order of protection after making in-person contact with the protected party.

The charges were filed on October 10, 2025.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this:

Macoupin County Deputy Injured During Alleged Assault
Today
Alton Women Charged In Separate Burglary Cases
4 days ago
Ameren Break-In Among Alton Burglary Cases
Oct 1, 2025
Wood River Man Charged With Battery Of Elderly Victim
4 days ago
Two Alton Men Charged In Domestic Battery Cases
5 days ago

 