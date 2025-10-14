Aggravated Battery Charges Stem from Chain Assault
Authorities charge Chad P. Madeline with using a chain wrapped around his fist to attack a victim in Mount Olive.
MOUNT OLIVE — Chad P. Madeline, 43, of Mount Olive, was charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and violation of an order of protection.
According to the charging documents, Madeline allegedly struck the victim in the head with a chain wrapped around his fist on September 13, 2025. He was also charged with violating an order of protection after making in-person contact with the protected party.
The charges were filed on October 10, 2025.
All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
