ALTON - Crystal L. Freytag, 39, of Alton, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated battery/use of deadly weapon and one count of domestic battery with bodily harm following an incident on September 25, 2025.

According to charging documents, Freytag allegedly struck the victim with a vehicle, causing injury. It also states that Freytag knowingly caused bodily harm to a man from a prior relationship.

The incident occurred in Macoupin County, and the Macoupin County Sheriff's Department is handling the case.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.