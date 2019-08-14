Herrin, IL - On August 14, 2019, the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group was assisted by the Herrin Police Department in the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence located in the 700 block of N. 6th Street in Herrin, Williamson County, Illinois.

During the search, Agents seized approximately 50.3 grams of cocaine, digital scale, and U.S. Currency. Joseph Hart, age 25, was placed under arrest for unlawful possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver and was transported to the Williamson County jail. This investigation is currently ongoing.

The Southern Illinois Enforcement Group (SIEG) is a multi-jurisdictional unit that is comprised of agents from the Illinois State Police, Herrin Police Department, and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Contributing members of the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group are Cambria Police Department Carterville Police Department, Crainville Police Department, Creal Springs Police Department, Energy Police Department, Johnston City Police Department, and Pittsburg Police Department.

