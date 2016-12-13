EDWARDSVILLE - Over the past seven years of business at Afterwords Books, owner LuAnn Locke is excited to move for the final time into the small business’ new forever home.

Fortunately for the crew in charge of moving all of those heavy books and trinkets, the new location is literally right across the street — 441 E Vandalia St., the current location to the Bailey Cakes bakery. Conveniently, the owner of the bakery will be moving right on into the previous location and will operate her business in the basement while living on the main levels.

“We’re just trading spots!” Locke said. “It’s a huge relief. After moving four times, we should be professionals at it by now, but it’s not that much fun to pack up hundreds of books. The moving part won’t be so much fun, but getting settled into our forever home is very exciting.”

The excitement doesn’t stop at the big move, slating to be completed and ready for its grand reopening on Jan. 14, 2017. National small business movement, Independent We Stand, selected Afterwords Books as a quarter-finalist of its 2016 Small Business of the Year Award.

“It’s a true honor [to be nominated] because it came from our true customers,” she said. “It’s extremely humbling because we’re very fortunate to live in a community that supports small business and to know that it’s important to them is great.”

Though the business didn’t make it to the semi-finals, the honor of being even considered for the award stands above all else. The Small Business of the Year Award will be revealed on Dec. 14.

The support of the community has been astounding, Locke said.

“I think it’s more than just a place to buy books. People know that they can get new books online at Amazon but they choose to come here because they know they are supporting the community,” she said. We have two story times every week, we have three children’s books club, an adult book club, an adult documentary club. We’re happy to support local authors, artisans and sell other different-book related side items.”

Afterwords Books can be reached at 1-618-655-0355. The store will be closed on Christmas Eve to begin the move to its new location. For more information, visit https://afterwordsusedbooks.com.

