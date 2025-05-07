SPRINGFIELD – Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited Springfield on Wednesday to highlight how sanctuary policies in Illinois have unleashed violence on American citizens — including rape, sexual assault, murder, shoplifting, and more — while shielding the illegal aliens responsible from facing consequence.

State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Murrayville) is sponsoring legislation (HB 1317) to repeal the Illinois TRUST Act, a misguided law that prohibits law enforcement agencies from working with federal authorities to detain and deport illegal immigrants. Davidsmeyer’s bill would end Illinois’ failed sanctuary state policy.

Representative Davidsmeyer issued the following statement in response to Sec. Noem’s visit:

“I want to thank Secretary Noem and President Trump for their leadership on illegal immigration and for securing our southern border.

“The flood of illegal immigrants into Illinois under Biden’s Open Border Policy led to a string of horrific crimes, endangered public safety, and blew a huge hole in our already-strained budget.

“Governor Pritzker’s failed sanctuary state policy has cost Illinois taxpayers billions of dollars and made our communities less safe.

“With over half-a-million illegal immigrants in Illinois, we should be working with the Trump Administration to detain and deport dangerous criminal aliens.

“Unfortunately, Governor Pritzker is more concerned about building his progressive national image than he is about protecting Illinois families from murderers and rapists.

“Governor Pritzker, do the job you were elected to do, not the job you so desperately want in Washington, D.C. End the failed sanctuary state policy now!”

