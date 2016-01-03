GRAFTON – Grafton Police Chief Marshall Lewis released updated information about a missing person Heather Bardsley, 42, again today and there are still no solid leads in the case.

Bardsley, 42, was last seen between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26, in Grafton.

Lewis said the tip received that a person fitting her description was picked up in Shipman a day later and taken to a bar there on Dec. 27 has been confirmed to not be Bardsley, Lewis said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Since the last press release from Lewis, two Cadaver dogs have been brought in to search the area Heather was last seen. The creek and culvert were searched, as well as on the water near the discharge of the culvert where it empties into the nearby river. No solid leads were confirmed, Lewis said.

“A cold weather dive team was brought in from O’Fallon, IL., and a pair of divers were able to reach approximately 200 feet into the culvert that is under water,” Lewis said. “They were able to reach a log jam area and could not proceed further due to safety issues. No solid leads were confirmed.

“An aerial drone was brought in to capture video of the river’s edge and local area surrounding the discharge of the culvert and no solid leads have been confirmed. IDNR Conservation officers along with Grafton Police officers and other volunteers conducted a water search via boat of the flooded area of the area of the city searching for any sign of clothing, a purse, rain boots, with no solid leads confirmed. Survival Flight 5 based at Jersey Community Hospital, assisted with an aerial flight over the flooded water’s edge and other areas around Grafton, with no solid leads confirmed.”

Lewis added that a general sweep search party was organized that consisted of 30 volunteers of friends and family. An online sweep/search of the entire Hollow and ridge line of woods was conducted with no solid leads confirmed, he said.

Bardsley was last wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and Zebra print rubber rain boots. A full missing person report has been filed on Bardsley and anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts please call the Grafton Police Department at 618-786-3354, or e-mail graftonilpd@gmail.com.

More like this: