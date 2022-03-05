GRANITE CITY - Mayor Michael C. Parkinson and his new administration are busy these days trying to obtain as much funding and new programming as they can for the City of Granite City. One of the very first things Mayor Parkinson did was to hire a grant writer to help him grow Granite City and support the local economy and community. According to city hall administration, the city had not had a grant writer for at least 20 years, and Parkinson knew he could not do it alone. “I wanted someone on the team who knows the community and how to find a needle in a haystack, in terms of funding, I wanted a person who is as passionate about revitalizing Granite City as I am,” the mayor stated.

Enter Paula Hubbard, lifelong resident of GC and a retired educator. As a former neighbor growing up, and someone who changed his diapers (Yes, you are reading this right), Mayor Parkinson knew she could fill the bill. While working in his campaign, Paula had been talking with mayoral candidate Parkinson and City Clerk candidate, Jenna DeYong about writing grants for the city and accessing more funding through the COVID-19 CARES ACT and that the city was entitled to more funding. When Parkinson was elected, one of the first things he did was give Paula a call to have her join the team. “I was sitting at home, bored to tears, and my brother Joe Schuler knew it. So as a close friend of Mike, he told him I needed to get out of the house before I drove my husband crazy. So, when the mayor-elect called, I jumped at the opportunity to help grow the city,” Paula stated.

With a degree in Public Relations/Journalism, Paula worked six years in the corporate sector and left to raise her family in 1985. Recruited by her sister, Cindy Gavilsky to come to volunteer at Coordinated Youth and Human Services educational programs, in 1986, Paula began a newspaper and journalism class at the Alternative School then fell in love with the students and education and remained at the school for 24 years, obtaining her BS in Special Education and a Masters in Educational Administration. All this would help in working on grants and funding for school alternative education and at-risk youth programs and three area school districts, Granite City, Madison and Venice, which she began in 1986.

“My mentors in education and grant writing were my sister, Cindy Gavilsky and Dr. Goni Michaeloff, where I learned the ins and outs of applying for Federal and State grants.” “Cindy always called me “Wordy Gertie” as I knew Journalism and writing and she knew the nuts and bolts of grants, we were a great team.” After working her way up to administration at CYHS and writing grants for 24 years, in 2009, Paula became the Special Education Supervisor at Granite City School District and Madison County Region I Special Ed Cooperative, where she continued grant writing while serving families and students with special needs and retired in June of 2020.

When asked why she came out of retirement to write grants for the city, she stated that she loves to write and to serve others. “I love working with Mayor Parkinson and his staff and besides, my mother taught us that giving your time to serve people who are in need is not only our responsibility to our communities but also a gift that is rewarding and contagious.” My mom, Billie Schuler was a tremendous example of serving others and this service has become a part of who I am and encourages me to attempt to give as much as she gave.”

Mayor Parkinson is pleased with the progress the city is making in the grants department. “Since joining the Granite City administrative team in May of 2021, Paula has managed to write at least 12 grants totaling over $1.5 million collectively, the mayor stated.” When the City received the COVID-19 American Recovery Act funding, the mayor teamed Paula with the City Economic Development Director, Cathy Hamilton to be responsible for the research and development and planning of ARPA, American Recovery Act Program. Together, they advise Mayor Parkinson on the ARPA reporting and projects.

“The best part about this position, is that I am having a blast with the city hall staff-so much fun, and I am blessed to be able to do something I love to do,” Paula concluded.

