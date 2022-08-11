ST LOUIS— Following the closure of the Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) in St. Louis today, the American Red Cross and other area organizations in the MARC will still be available to provide services to those impacted by recent flooding. These centers (MARCs) have served as “one-stop shops” for people needing assistance to recover from flooding.

Any individual who has had flood-damage, but has not yet had contact with the Red Cross through one of the Multi-Agency Resource Centers, is asked to call 1-800-Red Cross. The Red Cross conducts damage assessments on flood-damaged properties to determine eligibility for assistance. If an assessment has not yet been done on a property, teams will be sent out to do an assessment.

The Red Cross has a separate process from the state and FEMA damage assessments which determine FEMA assistance, therefore, it is important that flood-impacted individuals contact both the Red Cross and FEMA.

While the Red Cross is unable to provide assistance for flood damage to non-living quarters, including storage areas, unfinished areas, crawlspaces and garages, or for vehicles, FEMA requirements are different. Some individuals may qualify for assistance from only one organization, while others may qualify for assistance from both Red Cross and FEMA.

Since the first Multi-Agency Resource Center opened, the American Red Cross and partner agencies registered and assisted more than 6,400 people in Missouri MARCs, representing nearly 2,400 families, and approximately 500 families in the Illinois MARCs. This total does not include today’s MARC at Friendly Temple (August 11).

Summary of the American Red Cross and partner agency assistance by day:

696 people representing 258 families at the August 2 MARC in Wentzville, MO.



731 people representing 285 families at the August 3 MARC in Florissant, MO.



1,253 people representing 471 families at the August 4 MARC in University City, MO.



698 people representing 258 families at the August 5 MARC in St. Louis, MO.



852 people representing 311 families at the August 6 MARC in St. Louis, MO.



1,018 people representing 328 families at the August 9 MARC in St. Louis, MO.



1,217 people representing 470 families at the August 10 MARC in St. Louis, MO.



Total MO MARCs: 6,465 people representing 2,381 families



Approximately 250 families at August 6 MARC in East St. Louis, IL.



Approximately 250 families at August 7 MARC in East St. Louis, IL.



Total IL MARCs: Approximately 500 for both days. Note the totals for IL MARC location are still being finalized.

Red Cross will connect individuals with the other organizations who have been in the Multi-Agency Resource Center which includes representatives from state government, non-profit and religious-affiliated/ faith-based disaster relief organizations.

To register for FEMA assistance, go to disasterassistance.gov, call 800.631.FEMA (3362) or text APPLE to 43362 (Apple devices) and ANDROID to 43362 (Android devices).

Red Cross Shelter Open

The American Red Cross provided shelter Wednesday night (August 10) for 33 people who were impacted by recent flooding in the St. Louis area. The shelter remains open at St. Vincent Community Center, 7335 St. Charles Rock Rd., St. Louis, MO 63133. Since opening shelters in the metro on Tuesday, July 26, the Red Cross has provided for a total of 354 overnight stays.

A second shelter was opened in East St. Louis July 30 at Mason Clark Middle School and closed Aug. 6. During that time, it provided a total of 18 overnight stays. (This number is included in the above total of 354 overnight stays).

Disaster Mental Health Support:

You can contact the Disaster Distress Helpline for free if you need to talk to someone. Call or text 1-800-985-5990.

Red Cross Emergency App:

Download the free Red Cross Emergency App or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Emergency App is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

How to help:

During and after disasters, cash donations enable the Red Cross to help people recover from disasters big and small. Call, click, or text to give: visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation donate online at www.redcross.org. Individuals can also sign up to become a volunteer for future disaster at www.redcross.org/volunteer.

