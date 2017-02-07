ST. LOUIS – The weather in the St. Louis area is always an adventure and the next 48 hours will show that.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis predicts scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through the morning hours ahead of frontal boundary with temperatures close to 70 degrees today. At 10:58 a.m., it was already 62 degrees in Alton.

A weak shortwave will slide southeast through the region on Wednesday, with some light snow mixing with light rain by midday mainly along and north of Interstate 70, the Weather Service forecast says.

Otherwise, a warming trend will continue today with temperatures at least 20 to 25 degrees above normal. A secondary cold front, which will usher in the colder air, will move through by Tuesday evening.

After highs in the low 70s today, highs on Wednesday will only be in the low 50s, the Weather Service predicts. The precipitation will taper off by Wednesday evening.

