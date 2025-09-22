WOOD RIVER — After 18 years of dedicated leadership, Tammy Iskarous, Founder and Executive Director of Riverbend Family Ministries (RFM), has announced her retirement, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s history.

At RFM’s annual banquet on September 18, Tammy made the official announcement of her transition. The event, which raised $82,999, served as both a fundraiser and a celebration of the annual impact of RFM’s work—highlighting the thousands of people served, the community of supporters who make it possible, and the many partnerships both within RFM’s building and throughout Madison County.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to walk alongside this community—staff, volunteers, donors, and partners—as we’ve built something bigger than ourselves: a place where families find strength, healing, and a new path forward,” Tammy shared during the announcement. “I am filled with gratitude and pride for what we’ve built together, and I’m excited for what’s ahead for this mission I love so deeply.”

Tammy founded RFM in 2007 with a vision to bring smaller nonprofits under one roof to holistically serve children, youth, and families experiencing trauma. What began at a small desk with a cell phone has since grown into a thriving hub of collaborative care, housing multiple nonprofit organizations that together serve thousands across Madison County each year.

Under her leadership, RFM expanded into a new, renovated facility, allowing partner organizations to grow and reach more families, while also providing space for training, education, and personal growth. She has been instrumental in fostering a model of collective impact that has inspired deep partnerships and empowered lasting change.

RFM’s Board of Directors has begun the search process for a new Executive Director. Tammy will continue to support the transition behind the scenes, working closely with the board and staff to ensure a smooth, thoughtful handoff.

“RFM is in a strong position to grow and deepen its impact, expanding its reach for the generations ahead,” Tammy said. “I know the best is yet to come.”

About Riverbend Family Ministries

Founded in 2007, Riverbend Family Ministries (RFM) is a collaborative hub of nonprofit organizations working together under one roof to holistically serve children, youth, and families in crisis. RFM partners with agencies addressing the effects of violence, addiction, poverty, and homelessness by providing counseling, crisis intervention, case management, and wraparound support. In 2024 alone, RFM and its partner agencies collectively served 5,347 individuals across Madison County. All services are free of charge to clients.

