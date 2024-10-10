ST. LOUIS, MO – The United Way of Greater St. Louis (UWGSL) Charmaine Chapman Society (CCS), one of the largest Black philanthropic groups in the nation, is kicking off its Divine 9 fundraising challenge during what is a milestone year for CCS. This year marks the 30-year anniversary of the group’s inception.

The fundraising challenge will run through December 2. Leading this year’s challenge are CCS co-chairs Arica and Steven Harris.

The Divine 9 Challenge is designed to increase financial support for UWGSL’s annual community campaign and celebrate Black Sorority and Fraternity’s continued commitment to service that ensures the St. Louis region is a better place to live, work, and thrive.

Last year’s Challenge raised a total of $385,000 for the community and the winners were:

Sorority = Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. - $154,940

Fraternity = Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. - $104,610



Article continues after sponsor message

“We are proud to be leading CCS during what is a very special year for us, the money we have invested into the community over the years is a testament to the generosity of all of those who have been members of this group,” said Arica and Steven. “This Divine 9 Challenge will be a continuation of the high standard we’ve set in making sure CCS leads the way in making a positive impact in the community through collective giving.”

The challenge will serve as an avenue to bring together members of the nine historically Black Sororities and Fraternities in the St. Louis region to support the community by pledging to the UWGSL Leadership level annual gift of $1,000 or more.

“Since the Charmaine Chapman Society’s inception, they have sought to be a leader in the Black giving community and this dedication has benefitted millions of people throughout the St. Louis region over the past 30 years,” said Michelle D. Tucker, President and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “We look forward to our philanthropic leaders celebrating this remarkable 30-year milestone by making this year’s Divine 9 Challenge a special one that will uplift and empower our neighbors.”

UWGSL provides stable funding throughout the year to a network of more than 160 local high-performing nonprofits that address a breadth of needs for the community. They help with immediate basic needs such as food, shelter, and transportation as well as long-term support such as youth programming, education, job training, and counseling. Thirty of the nonprofits served by UWGSL are led by Black CEOs or executive directors.

Those looking to support UWGSL by making a donation can visit Helpingpeople.org.

More like this: