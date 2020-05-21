African American Blood Donors Critically Needed To Support Sickle Cell Patients During Coronavirus Outbreak Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The American Red Cross encourages healthy individuals to make appointments to donate blood to ensure blood remains readily available for patients who still rely on transfusions during this uncertain time. Right now, African American blood donors are critically needed to help patients battling sickle cell disease amid this coronavirus outbreak. Since mid-March, the number of African Americans donating blood with the Red Cross has dropped by more than half. This low donor turnout is largely due to blood drive cancellations at businesses, churches and schools and the disproportionate COVID-19 infection rates for African Americans compared to other groups. “Blood transfusion helps patients with sickle cell disease – the most common genetic blood disease in the U.S. – and African American donors play an important role in their treatment,” said Dr. Yvette Miller, executive medical officer, Red Cross Blood Services. “We want to assure donors that their health and safety is a top priority for the Red Cross. By adding safeguards to our drives in response to this coronavirus, we hope individuals will roll up a sleeve to help those counting on their donation.” Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance. How blood donations help patients with sickle cell disease In the U.S., about 100,000 people of various racial and ethnic backgrounds are living with sickle cell disease, most of whom are of African or Latino descent. African American blood donors are vital for many patients with rare blood types, like those with sickle cell disease, who depend on blood that must be matched very closely – beyond the A, B, O and AB blood types – to reduce the risk of complications. Despite the decline in blood donations from African American donors, the need for blood products for patients with sickle cell disease has remained steady. Without a readily available blood supply, sickle cell patients can experience severe pain, tissue and organ damage, acute anemia and even strokes. Furthermore, sickle cell patients are at high risk of serious complications from coronavirus infection, and blood transfusion can be a lifesaving treatment for these patients. Who blood donations help On March 28, Alexis Jarrett experienced a pain crisis brought on by sickle cell disease. She had extreme fatigue with severe pain on the right side of her body. Her doctor wanted to avoid hospitalization because of the increased risk COVID-19 poses to sickle cell patients, so she tried to get the pain under control at home and through outpatient care. But, on March 31, as the pain continued to intensify, Jarrett was forced to visit the emergency department and was admitted to the hospital. Her hemoglobin had dropped to critically low levels. She needed a blood transfusion, but having received over 30 transfusions in her lifetime due to sickle cell disease, she has built up antibodies that make it challenging to find a suitable blood match. She had to wait two more days to receive her transfusion due to a shortage of the unique blood she needs. “I couldn’t have anyone at the hospital with me because of the coronavirus risk, so I was alone. And, the whole time, I was suffering,” Jarrett said, “but the blood was an almost immediate help. I could feel it immediately.” Her hemoglobin recovered, and she was discharged the next day, after spending three days in the hospital. Now, nearly a month later, she is still recovering. Her hemoglobin remains lower than it should be, but despite the resulting fatigue, she is doing better. Jarrett believes that the COVID-19 crisis has brought an important silver lining – people coming together to help others - and blood donors may have a profound impact. “I think sometimes, when issues like COVID-19 happen, they seem so big that we don’t understand how our little bit can help," she said. “But for me, your little bit means a lot. You are helping make a difference and helping my life continue on.” To those who may be hesitant to give blood, Jarrett added, “Getting in the car to ride down to the Red Cross is different from riding to the store,” she said. “Getting out of the house and knowing you helped save a life – to say ‘I did this to make sure someone else could live’ – that’s one of the best parts of society. At the end of the day, that’s what matters. Teara Norris, 34, of St. Louis is a mother of two young sons who she suffers from Sickle Cell Anemia SS. Her daily struggles every day are low energy and it is vitally important for her to take her medication, her vitamins and staying hydrates. Teara needs blood transfusions every 2-4 months, each time receiving 2-3 units of blood. When blood is not available it affects her health and impacts her life. “I wanted to let people know how important it is that they donate blood,” said Teara. “The blood that you are donating will be the blood that possibly saves my life.” Make an appointment Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance. Upcoming blood donation opportunities: IL Saint Clair Belleville 6/19/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S Illinois Street Fairview Heights 5/21/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/23/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/25/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/26/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/27/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/28/2020: 1:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 9:15 a.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/1/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/4/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/11/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/18/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail Mascoutah 5/21/2020: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood Church, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160 New Athens 5/29/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bullpen, 201 Kaskaskia Street O'Fallon 6/2/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Clare School, 214 West 3rd Street 6/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Enjoy Church, 251 Regency Park MO Saint Charles Dardenne Prairie 6/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Caregivers Inn, 1297 Feise Rd O'Fallon 5/22/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post 5077, 8500 Veterans Memorial Parkway, PO Box 126 6/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., St Louis Cardinals - St Charles County, 1151 Tom Ginnever Ave Saint Charles 5/29/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., St Charles Harley Davidson, 3830 West Clay 6/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ameristar Casino, 1260 S Main 6/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Ambush, Family Arena, 2002 S River Road 6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., St Charles Elks Lodge, 560 St. Peters Howell Rd Saint Peters 5/21/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/23/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/25/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/26/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Charles County Family YMCA, 3900 Shady Springs Ln 5/27/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/1/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/4/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/11/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/16/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center Wentzville 6/2/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wentzville United Methodist Church, 725 Wall Street 6/8/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Element Church, 100 Mall Pkwy #500 6/9/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Element Church, 100 Mall Pkwy #500 _______________ Saint Francois Desloge 5/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church - Desloge, 800 S. Grant Farmington 6/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Parkland Health Center, 1101 West Liberty 6/9/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road 6/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road 6/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Community Bank, 201 E. Columbia St. 6/19/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Farmington Community Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Drive _______________ Saint Louis Affton 6/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd. Ballwin 5/21/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont 5/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont 6/6/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 327 Woods Mill Road 6/14/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd. 6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive Bridgeton 5/28/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Manheim St Louis, 13813 St. Charles Rock Rd Chesterfield 5/21/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/23/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/25/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/26/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/27/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/28/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/1/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/2/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vertical Fellowship, 17795 Wild Horse Creek Rd 6/3/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/4/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. Article continues after sponsor message 6/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/8/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/9/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/10/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/11/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/15/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/16/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Business Training Library, 14500 S outer 40 rd. 6/16/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/17/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/18/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. Clayton 5/27/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 106 N. Meramec 6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., The Center of Clayton, 50 Gay Avenue Creve Coeur 6/12/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., USA Mortgage, 12140 Woodcrest Executive Drive, Suite 150 Ellisville 5/26/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Auto Spa Etc, 8 Ellisville Town Center Eureka 6/3/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Central Baptist Church, 601 North Central Florissant 5/21/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 5/27/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 5/28/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 6/3/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 – Dr. Charles Drew’s Birthday 6/4/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 6/10/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 6/11/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 6/17/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 6/18/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 Hazelwood 5/26/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Bringing Families Together, 7151 N. Lindbergh Kirkwood 5/22/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kirkwood Community Center, 111 South Geyer 5/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood YMCA, 325 N. Taylor Manchester 5/30/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church - Ballwin, 567 St Joseph Ln Maryland Heights 6/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anheuser-Busch and St. Louis Blues Blood Drive, 750 Casino Center Dr Normandy 6/7/2020: 8:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., St Ann Catholic Church, 7530 Natural Bridge Rd Saint Louis 5/21/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/23/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/25/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 5/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Immacolata Catholic Church, 8900 Clayton Rd 5/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holiday Inn-South County, 6291 S. Lindbergh Blvd, 5/27/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Roofers Mart, 7208 Weil Ave 5/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Immacolata Catholic Church, 8900 Clayton Rd 5/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/1/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/4/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, 7148 Forsyth Blvd 6/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/9/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave 6/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/11/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Daugherty BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, Three CityPlace, Ste. 400 6/12/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Webster Groves Lions, 8352 Watson Road 6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Concord Church, 13775 Tesson Ferry Road 6/16/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., St Louis Cardinals, 4300 Hoffmeister Ave 6/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Eagle Springs Golf Course, 2575 Redman Ave 6/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Bayless High School, 4532 Weber Road 6/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/19/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Lukes UMC - Telegraph Road, 2761 Telegraph Road 6/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. St. Louis 6/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mary Queen of Peace, 676 Lockwood Avenue Valley Park 6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Lions Den, 1001 St. Louis Ave. Wildwood 5/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109 _______________ Saint Louis City Saint Louis 5/21/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., YMCA South City, 3150 Sublette Ave. 5/23/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/25/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/27/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Grace Hill Settlement House, 2125 Bissell St. 5/29/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Plex, 930 Holly Hills 5/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 5/31/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Stephen Protomartyr, 3949 Wilmington 6/1/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/4/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/5/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., F.I.R.E., 1020 N. Taylor Ave 6/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/7/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Prince Hall Masons, 4525 Olive Street 6/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/11/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/16/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Favazza's on the Hill, 5201 Southwest Ave 6/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Square INC, 4320 Forest Park Ave. 6/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/20/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Omega Center, 3900 Goodfellow – Dr. Charles Drew Commemorative Blood Drive How to donate blood All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. About the American Red Cross The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.