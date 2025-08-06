Our Daily Show Interview! Halpin Music: Ready for the School Year!

ALTON - Halpin Music can help all aspiring musicians find the instruments they need.

As the school year starts up, Halpin’s instrument rentals will become even more popular among students, parents and music teachers. With different rent-to-own options, these rentals are a great way to help your hopeful instrumentalist be successful.

“Our rental program is really the product of all of those years and refining the program to make it the absolute best for not only the student, but the parents and the music educator as well,” said Mark with Halpin.

The instrument rentals are divided into three tiers. Group A — flutes, clarinets, trumpets, trombones, snare kits, percussion/bell kits, violins and violas — cost $35 per month or $216 per school year. Group B — alto saxes, single French horns, cellos, oboes, combo percussion/snare kits, student baritones — cost $55 per month or $360 per school year. Group C — tenor saxes, double French horns, string basses, step-up euphoniums — cost $75 per month or $540 per school year.

All of these rentals also include a maintenance policy and free delivery to your school. As they are rent-to-own programs, you can eventually purchase the instrument.

You can also exchange your instrument for a different instrument if needed. John with Halpin noted that some kids start with a flute, for example, and then realize they are better suited to the clarinet. These payments will still go toward the purchase of the instrument.

“Every payment is potentially going toward the purchase of the instrument you’re renting or another instrument,” John explained. “Whatever you’re paying towards an instrument is going towards the purchase of something.”

Mark pointed out that Halpin’s maintenance policy is helpful for many parents and teachers. The business will actually come to the school, pick up the instrument, repair it and return it to the school the following week.

“The repair and service aspect is something that has really been important to our local music educators,” Mark said. “There’s nothing that will stop an ensemble in its tracks more than having some of its instruments go down for an extended period. We pride ourselves on having fast repair turnaround on band and orchestra instruments to lessen that downtime and get them back up and rehearsing and playing and performing like they’re supposed to be.”

Halpin has been in business since 1961. In addition to their instrument rentals, they go out of their way to provide musicians with the resources they need to learn and perfect their instrument. The business also offers private lessons, from guitar and piano to violin and vocal lessons.

“If you want to try to improve your pipes, so to speak, we’ve got a couple teachers that can do that, too,” Mark joked.

John and Mark hope Halpin can be the partner that musicians need to be successful. They are there for the aspiring instrumentalist as well as the expert, and they plan to be of service to local schools, students, families and teachers as the school year begins.

“That’s our mission overall, just to help them in their journey to become a musician, however that is. That could be in lessons, school band, school orchestra,” John added. “We want to be a part of that.”

For more information about Halpin’s instrument rentals, click here. Visit the official Halpin Music website at HalpinMusic.com for more information about Halpin and their work.

