SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ long-awaited off-highway vehicle park in southern Illinois will officially open to riders on Friday, May 2, 2025.

Sahara Woods State Recreation Area near Carrier Mills in Saline County features Illinois’ first state-managed off-highway vehicle (OHV) trail system in Illinois. The nearly 30 miles of two-way trails are designed to meet a growing demand for motorized recreation.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday. Vehicle permits are $20 per day or $65 for a four-day pass. Riders can go online to purchase permits and complete the registration form and liability waiver.

OHVs cannot be wider than 64 inches, consistent with the Illinois Motor Vehicle Code. Riders also must abide by safety rules. Visit Sahara Woods online for details.

The Sahara Woods trails were funded in part by federal grants and IDNR capital funds. The land at Sahara Woods was the site of an active coal mine from 1936 to 1995. The strip-mined terrain was donated to IDNR in 1999, and the department transformed the site through reclamation efforts to address environmental and safety concerns.

Sahara Woods State Recreation Area is 5 miles west of Harrisburg, south of Illinois 13 near Carrier Mills.

For questions, contact the OHV trails office at 618-707-1411 or email dnr.saharawoodsohv@illinois.gov.

