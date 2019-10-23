GLEN CARBON - In collaboration with American Heritage Girls (AHG) Troop IL2911, Advantage Insurance Group is collecting donations for OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD (OCC).

Andrea Wallace, Director of Operations of Advantage Insurance Group - A Division of Three Points Insurance Group, said this is information on how people can help:

"Donate! Drop off donations at Advantage Insurance Group by Tuesday, November 19th at 5 p.m. We are located at 2220 S State Route 157, Ste 150, Glen Carbon IL.

Small toys, personal care items, crafts, school supplies, and clothing are some of the items that you can donate.

Help Pack Boxes at the Community Packing Party on November 21 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. at Copper Creek Church in Maryville.

Pack your own box and drop it off to Aadvantage Insurance and we’ll take it to the Community packing party to get sent off to the OCC processing center.

Donate $9 for each shoebox to help cover shipping and program expenses."

This year, American Heritage Girls' goal is to pack 20,000 shoeboxes in 2019.

"Let’s help AHG meet their goal this year," Wallace said.

