ALTON – Advanced Outsource Solutions, Inc. (AOS), a social enterprise that provides secondary contract packaging services nationwide, is pleased to announce an exciting new project that will move the company closer to fulfilling its mission of providing opportunities to individuals with barriers to employment. The project entails working with a distributor to build product displays for a chain of stores. Due to the size and nature of the project, AOS plans to hire 100 new employees to assist in its completion.

Article continues after sponsor message

AOS General Manager, Tami Anstedt, has stated that this is a great opportunity not only for the company, but for the community as a whole. The company has a social responsibility to hire individuals who have had difficulty securing jobs in the past. As a result, they are reaching deep into communities and invigorating individuals and families who may not have otherwise felt success before. "What sets AOS apart from others in our industry is that we're bringing work to people who have traditionally been under-served," said Anstedt, "This affects the individuals as well as their entire families."

AOS owns a state of the art warehouse and production facility that is managed by a highly experienced team of leaders who have over 100 years of combined experience in the co-packaging industry and have worked for many of the leading consumer goods corporations. Anstedt is extending an invitation to local media outlets to visit the cutting edge facility and learn more about the company's current offerings. Those who wish to view the facility are encouraged to contact Anstedt directly in order to schedule a visit.

About Advanced Outsource Solutions, Inc. (AOS): Headquartered in the Midwest, AOS is a social enterprise that provides secondary contract packaging services nationwide. Their core mission is to offer opportunities to people that may have experienced employment blocks in the past. These include, but are not limited to, wounded warriors, military veterans, individuals with disabilities, and those that have been at a disadvantage with a strong desire to create a positive career history.

In addition to secondary contract packaging, the company provides a wide range of labor and resource management solutions in a socially responsible manner. Their custom services give corporations the flexibility to outsource their packaging needs while identifying cost savings and ways to streamline productivity. For more information about AOS, please visit www.aosworks.com.

More like this: