ALTON - There is nothing better than leaving 6 p.m. Mass on Friday night at St. Peter and Paul Church to sample some fine wines, local brews and chow down on some delicious eats at their 8th Annual Spring Fling.

The event, which benefits the teachers and students of St. Peter and Paul Catholic School, had something for all tastes. However, this was the adult’s night to cut loose, sampling beers and wines from area breweries and distributors like Old Bakery Beer Co., Templar Brewery, Robert “Chick” Fritz and more.

Harry Cavanaugh, St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church’s Principal, cherishes the opportunity to join together in camaraderie with his fellow parishioners and the community for the event.

“It’s a great event, every year,” Cavanaugh said. “[My favorite part] is the camaraderie, the people, talking to everybody, and of course, the beer.”

Kurt Dennis and Scott Borman, one of the event organizers and the chairman of the festival, have worked diligently to make sure that this year’s Spring Fling.

“My favorite part about the event is the bands,” Dennis said. “I’m working the whole time and my favorite part is that I get to listen to the great music while doing everything.”

Live music really got the magic flowing at Spring Fling this Friday, enticing guests to get off their feet and dance to the sounds of area act The Wherehouse Project.

Guests had the opportunity to chow down on some freshly grilled brats, smoked pulled pork and “the pig-dog,” a tasty combination of the two dishes.

“We have the I-Dood-It game, which is a fun game for everyone. You toss a bouncy ball and you have to get a tic-tac-toe kind of thing going,” Dennis said. “Tonight, you can win beer, cups, shots and that type of thing. Tomorrow, we’ll have more kid-friendly items.”

Parishioners and the public are invited to come back to the Spring Fling this Saturday between 4 and 10 p.m. for the the event’s Family Day.

While the beer truck will still be around for the adults, there will be plenty of events for those of a younger age. Bounce houses and a huge row of games to win prizes and treats from the Fling’s prize center will entice any kid at the fundraising festival.

St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird will even be making an appearance to meet and greet with kids and other huge Cardinals fans.

Of course, all of the activities will give the guests a huge appetite. Luckily for them, food trucks from Morales Tacos and St. LouisianaQ will satisfy their cravings while The Jay & Waylon Duo rocks out on the stage.

Along with the carnival games and the kid-friendly I-Dood-It station, there will be a dunking booth for guests to try their hand at dunking the unlucky volunteer inside. Who knows? Maybe Monsignor Kenneth Steffen will take the bench and go for a soak!

