Adult Egg Dash Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) and Westlake Country Club hosted a special flashlight egg hunt for over 100 adults, ages 21 and older, on Friday, March 18. The hunt took place on foot at dark and hunters were required to bring a flashlight and basket. There were 78 prizes up for grabs from 24 generous donors, including: 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Angela Sullivan, Beth Delp with West 708 Salon, Ciudad Del Sol, Darker Images, Inc., DJ's Pub & Grill, Donnewald Distribution, Goetten's Oasis, Imo's Pizza, JCH Wellness Center, Jersey State Bank, JP Autobody & Detailing, Loellke Plumbing, Inc., McCarry's Dairyland, PepsiCo, Inc., Raging Rivers WaterPark, Robert "Chick" Fritz Inc., Robert Sanders Waste Systems, Sackmann Gas Co., Shop 'n Save, Southern Wine & Spirits, State Farm with Dennis Ford, State Street Bar & Grill and Wendy Hansen-Vahle with Thirty-One Gifts. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! For more information about future special events, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/ call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending