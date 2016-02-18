JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) and Westlake Country Club are hosting a special flashlight egg hunt! All adults (21+) are invited to celebrate the holiday at Westlake Country Club, located at 998 Westlake Drive, on Friday, March 18 from 7-9:30pm!

The hunt will take place on foot at dark (approximately 7:30pm). Hunters are required to bring a flashlight and basket. There will be great prizes up for grabs and a 50/50 raffle. Event will be held regardless of weather. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Register by 3/11/16 for a cost of $10 per person; after 3/11/16 for $15 per person. Registration is required and MUST be completed by Thursday, March 17, 2016!

Donations are necessary to make this event a success. For more information on donating prizes, please email Angela Sullivan at asullivan@jerseyville-il.us.

For more information about the event or to learn how to register, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email.

